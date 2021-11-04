Thursday forecast: More sun as temperatures start to warm back up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a cool start to the week with high temperatures 10-15° below average. This is not only due to the cooler airmass that was in place but the cloud cover. The good news is more sun is expected along with a warmer airmass moving in today through the weekend.

There are some differences in the computer models on how quickly the clouds clear out today so will go with a mix of sun and clouds overall but a gradual decrease in cloud cover is expected. Of course how much sun an area gets and for how long will depend on how warm it will get. Regardless it’ll be warmer than the low 50s most spots had yesterday with highs at least in the mid 50s.

Normal High: 60/Normal Low: 37 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. South wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

This weekend is going to be warm with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s-low 70s both days. There will be more wind Sunday (gusts around 20 mph) vs Saturday.

Temperatures stay mild on Monday before a cold front starts to cool temperatures down the rest of the week but only to more seasonal temperatures. There remains uncertainty on the timing of the next chance for rain. Have kept the chance in on Wednesday but there still remains a chance rain could begin as early as Tuesday afternoon and continue into Tuesday night.

LONG RANGE: Highs may drop closer to 50° for next Friday and Saturday behind a much stronger cold front before warming back up Sunday. Obviously with this being more than a week out this will likely change. This particular airmass does have the possibility to bring the first hard freeze (lows in the 20s) of the season on Saturday.

Taking Action:

Daylight Saving Ends this Weekend: Not only do you gain an extra hour of sleep Saturday night by turning your clocks back one hour but also make sure to check the batteries of your smoke alarms and weather radio.

Saturday’s Sunrise/Sunset: 7:56am/6:16pm....................Sunday’s Sunrise/Sunset: 6:57am/5:15pm



