Survey seeks to identify child care needs for workforce development in Lyon Co.

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the workforce, Ignite Emporia has teamed up with the University of Kansas to identify child care needs so parents may return to work.

The Emporia Chamber of Commerce says child care access has been pinpointed as one of four major barriers to local workforce development.

Through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber said the community saw the crucial role child care providers play and how limitations and disruptions can affect families in various ways.

The Chamber said one crucial impact has been the decision that families are forced to make to balance work with the cost and access of child care services.

To better understand the needs of the community, the Chamber said Ignite Emporia has partnered with the University of Kansas Center for Public Partnerships and Research. A brief online survey will help gather data to guide discussions and strategies to improve access to needed child care resources that will also improve access to the local workforce.

The Chamber said residents of Lyon Co. or employees that work within the county with kids aged 12 and under have been encouraged to complete the 5-minute survey.

To complete the survey in English, click HERE.

to complete the survey in Spanish, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.