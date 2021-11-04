Advertisement

Shawnee Co. sees slight drop in new covid cases

Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator Report is now at a 10.
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an uptick in new coronavirus cases the week before, Shawnee County rounded out the month of October with less community spread of the virus.

The Shawnee County Health Department released its latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report Thursday morning.

For the week of October 24-30, 240 new coronavirus cases were reported compared to the prior week’s 267.

The percent of positive tests also dropped slightly from 5.9% to 5.6%.

One alarming category the previous week was the difference in the county’s case count compared to the week before, but that has since moved back into the “low” category.

The health department said these trends have kept Shawnee County in the “substantial” zone with an overall score of 10. The previous week the county was at a 13.

