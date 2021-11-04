Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Lyndon’s Addyson Easter

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Lyndon’s Addyson Easter.

Easter plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She has been a cheer captain for two years.

She also keeps busy outside athletics, maintaining a 3.91 GPA and taking part in FFA, FCA, FBLA, 4H, National Honor Society and Leadership Council. Easter is also StuCo president and was this year’s homecoming queen. She has served as a class officer all four years.

Up next, Easter plans to pursue an associate’s degree of science at Neosho County Community College on her way to a radiology degree.

