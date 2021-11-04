Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Lyndon’s Addyson Easter

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Lyndon’s Addyson Easter.

Easter plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She has been a cheer captain for two years.

She also keeps busy outside athletics, maintaining a 3.91 GPA and taking part in FFA, FCA, FBLA, 4H, National Honor Society and Leadership Council. Easter is also StuCo president and was this year’s homecoming queen. She has served as a class officer all four years.

Up next, Easter plans to pursue an associate’s degree of science at Neosho County Community College on her way to a radiology degree.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities located a stolen vehicle Tuesday near SW 101st and Davis Rd.
Search nets suspect in hit and run, vehicle theft
David Joseph Spates booking photo.
Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper
Mark Zimlich, 54 (left), Casey Shelman, 26 (right).
Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka
Benjamin D. Hardesty, 42
One arrested after McDonald’s evacuated in west Topeka
Topeka Police say they believe a domestic dispute ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon at SE 27th...
Domestic dispute ends in T-bone accident in SE Topeka

Latest News

Manhattan received second place at 6A Boys State Cross Country held at 4 Mile Creek Resort in...
NE KS runners place at XC state
Hanover wins back-to-back volleyball state titles
Hanover wins back-to-back volleyball state titles
KPZ ACCHS vs Silver Lake
KPZ Week 9: ACCHS 20, Silver Lake 62
KPZ Mission Valley vs St. Marys
KPZ Week 9: Mission Valley 0, St. Marys 52