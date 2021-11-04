Saint Marys schedules power outage for Friday morning

SAINT MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A power outage has been scheduled for Friday morning in Saint Marys as two utility poles are replaced.

The City of Saint Marys says an electrical outage has been scheduled for an hour and a half starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

The City said the outage will only affect residents between Kiowa/Apache and 1st/2nd St. as well as those on the south side of Tomahawk.

The outage is due to two utility poles that need to be replaced.

