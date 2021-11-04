Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine now available through SCHD by appointment only

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is now available through the Shawnee County Health Department by appointment only.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Shawnee Co. Health Department said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to recommend the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization.

Following the vote, SCHD said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment authorized all vaccine providers in the Sunflower State to start to administer the vaccine to kids aged 5-11 beginning Nov. 3 following CDC guidance.

SCHD said starting Thursday, Nov. 4, it will offer the pediatric vaccine in addition to other vaccines at its Clinical Services Division at 2115 SW 10th Ave. by appointment only.

The Health Department said it continues to strongly encourage residents to protect themselves by getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 785-251-5700.

