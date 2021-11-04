Advertisement

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine now available through SCHD by appointment only

FILE - Child vaccination
FILE - Child vaccination(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is now available through the Shawnee County Health Department by appointment only.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Shawnee Co. Health Department said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to recommend the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization.

Following the vote, SCHD said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment authorized all vaccine providers in the Sunflower State to start to administer the vaccine to kids aged 5-11 beginning Nov. 3 following CDC guidance.

SCHD said starting Thursday, Nov. 4, it will offer the pediatric vaccine in addition to other vaccines at its Clinical Services Division at 2115 SW 10th Ave. by appointment only.

The Health Department said it continues to strongly encourage residents to protect themselves by getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 785-251-5700.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Joseph Spates booking photo.
Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper
Benjamin D. Hardesty, 42
One arrested after McDonald’s evacuated in west Topeka
Mark Zimlich, 54 (left), Casey Shelman, 26 (right).
Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka
FILE - (Source: Pixabay)
Earthquakes rattle pair of Kansas towns Wednesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game

Latest News

Shawnee Co. COVID score
Shawnee Co. sees slight drop in new COVID cases
Isaac
KDHE alots pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for local clinics
Sens. Moran and Marshall
Sens. Marshall, Moran plan legislation to nullify President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates
FILE
KDHE adds COVID-19 pediatric vaccines to handful of local clinics