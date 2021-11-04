Advertisement

October performance wins Chiefs’ Bolton Defensive Rookie of the Month

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) is shown during an NFL football...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) is shown during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has been honored as Defensive Rookie of the Month for his performance in October.

Kansas City Chiefs Reporter Matt McMullen reports the National Football League has recognized linebacker, Nick Bolton, on Thursday, Nov. 4, as the Defensive Rookie of the Month for October.

Bolton, who comes from the University of Missouri, recorded 32 tackles during the four-game window, which ranked second among all rookies. He also raked up the second-most tackles-for-loss (7) of any player in the league in that same time.

McMullen reports Bolton was particularly productive in the last two weeks of the time frame and tallied 26 total tackles, the third-most in the League, and four tackles-for-loss.

Additionally, Bolton amassed over 15 tackles and over four tackles for loss in a single game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, the first time a rookie has done that since at least 1999. Unfortunately, that effort resulted in a loss, however, Bolton maintained his strong play in the Chiefs’ most recent victory over the New York Giants with a team-most 11 total tackles.

McMullen reports Pro Football Focus currently ranks Bolton’s tackling ability as the best of all rookie linebackers and the fourth-best of all rookie defenders, further showcasing a strong start to his young career.

The former second-round pick is the first Chiefs member to earn Defensive Rookie of the Month honors since cornerback Marcus Peters did so in 2015.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Joseph Spates booking photo.
Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper
Benjamin D. Hardesty, 42
One arrested after McDonald’s evacuated in west Topeka
Mark Zimlich, 54 (left), Casey Shelman, 26 (right).
Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka
FILE - (Source: Pixabay)
Earthquakes rattle pair of Kansas towns Wednesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Lyndon’s Addyson Easter
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Lyndon’s Addyson Easter
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Lyndon’s Addyson Easter
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Lyndon's Addyson Easter
Kansas' Ochai Agbaji puts up a shot between Emporia State's Peyton Rogers-Schmidt (1) and...
No. 3 Jayhawks top Hornets in exhibition game
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game