October performance wins Chiefs’ Bolton Defensive Rookie of the Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has been honored as Defensive Rookie of the Month for his performance in October.

Kansas City Chiefs Reporter Matt McMullen reports the National Football League has recognized linebacker, Nick Bolton, on Thursday, Nov. 4, as the Defensive Rookie of the Month for October.

Bolton, who comes from the University of Missouri, recorded 32 tackles during the four-game window, which ranked second among all rookies. He also raked up the second-most tackles-for-loss (7) of any player in the league in that same time.

McMullen reports Bolton was particularly productive in the last two weeks of the time frame and tallied 26 total tackles, the third-most in the League, and four tackles-for-loss.

Additionally, Bolton amassed over 15 tackles and over four tackles for loss in a single game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, the first time a rookie has done that since at least 1999. Unfortunately, that effort resulted in a loss, however, Bolton maintained his strong play in the Chiefs’ most recent victory over the New York Giants with a team-most 11 total tackles.

McMullen reports Pro Football Focus currently ranks Bolton’s tackling ability as the best of all rookie linebackers and the fourth-best of all rookie defenders, further showcasing a strong start to his young career.

The former second-round pick is the first Chiefs member to earn Defensive Rookie of the Month honors since cornerback Marcus Peters did so in 2015.

