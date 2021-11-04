Advertisement

New phone number activated for 54th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner

A new phone number has been activated for the 54th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner scheduled for Nov. 25 in Topeka. Organizers said the new number for those wishing to request home-delivered dinners will be 785-422-8280. The number will be activated from Nov. 5 to 19.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new phone number has been activated for the 54th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Organizers said the new number for the meal hotline will be 785-422-8280.

The line will be open from Friday, Nov. 5, to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

This year’s dinner will feature home-delivered meals only, organizers said.

For the second year in a row, the meal won’t be served in the Agriculture Hall on the grounds of the Stormont Vail Events Center, as had been the case in the past, because of COVID-19 concerns.

Instead, volunteers will deliver meals on Thursday, Nov. 25 -- Thanksgiving Day -- to those who request them in advance.

Those calling to reserve meals need to provide their name, address, zip code, and phone number, as well as how many meals are needed.

There is a limit of one meal per person and four meals per household.

Residents of one of Topeka’s high-rise apartments who usually get daily meals delivered are asked to check with their building manager before calling.

Braun said organizers are planning on delivering around 4,000 meals this year.

Volunteers are needed from Monday, Nov. 22, through Thursday, Nov. 25.

Individuals wishing to volunteer can sign up online at www.trmonline.org or by calling (785) 354-1744. The volunteer hotline will be open from November 1 until all the spots have been filled.

Additionally, non-perishable food items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 22 to 24 at the Agriculture Hall, located near S.W. 17th and Tyler streets.

Items needed include canned green beans; canned sweet potatoes; boxed dressing; boxed instant potatoes; canned jellied cranberry sauce; canned milk; canned chicken broth; white sugar; and brown sugar.

Cash donations also are needed to offset the cost of perishable food items. Cash donations are accepted at all CoreFirst Bank and Trust locations. Donations also may be mailed to the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation, P.O. Box 432, Topeka, 66601.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation is volunteer-based and is funded completely by donations from the community.

