New grant program introduced to save historic downtown buildings at risk of collapsing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new grant program has been introduced in the Sunflower State to save historic downtown buildings in small cities that are at risk of collapsing.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said on Thursday, Nov. 4, a new grant program will help quickly revitalize underused, vacant and rundown downtown buildings in rural Kansas communities.

Toland said the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline grant program is meant to bring downtown buildings back into use as spaces for new or expanding businesses, housing, arts and culture, civic engagement, childcare or entrepreneurship. He said the matching grants will help address emergency needs for neglected buildings and help owners with eligible expenses for the revitalization of historic properties.

According to Toland, projects submitted are required to show potential as economic drivers in the community.

“We have a shortage of ready to occupy buildings across the state, but also an abundance of historic buildings with good bones that make them great candidates for rehabilitation,” Toland said. “The HEAL program provides an immediate opportunity to close financial gaps in restoring these properties and making downtown districts throughout our state more economically vibrant, while also creating new jobs and services for Kansans.”

The HEAL program will have two funding categories - Emergency and Non-Emergency. Toland said the Emergency HEAL grants will provide immediate relief for buildings at risk of collapsing. He said these applications will be accepted from Nov. 8 - 19 with awards announced on Nov. 23. The non-Emergency HEAL applications will be accepted from Nov. 9 - Dec. 20 with awards announced on Jan. 10, 2022.

Toland said eligible properties are required to have historical or architectural significance and be in a downtown business district in cities with less than 50,000 residents.

The Department of Commerce will conduct expedited reviews of Emergency HEAL applications due to the likelihood of collapse of some structures throughout the Sunflower State and impending winter weather. He said applications chosen for Emergency HEAL funding will be notified before Thanksgiving.

Toland said applications are required to be submitted by building owners in coordination with a local nominating organization. He said eligible nominating organizations include the following:

Cities

Counties

Non-profit organizations

Designated Kansas Main Street or affiliate cities

Chambers of commerce

Economic development organizations

Small Business Development Centers

Local community foundations

According to Toland, a virtual workshop that will detail the specifics of the program will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, via Zoom. Registration is required the link will be provided after registration is accepted.

To register for the workshop, click HERE.

For more information about the grant program, click HERE.

Toland said HEAL has been made possible through a collaboration with the Community Development Division, Kansas Main Street, and the Governor’s Office of Rural Prosperity at the Kansas Department of Commerce.

