Military Service Members were recognized for their excellence thanks to the Military Relations Council

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Chamber’s Military Relation Council held a luncheon Thursday, at the Hilton Garden Inn to recognize local service members who excel in their fields.

Along with recognizing service members for their exceptional work, the event also allowed service members to develop a connection and understanding between Topeka’s military and business communities. The event provided an opportunity for members to network with civilian businesses.

One charge the Chamber provides for military service members is assistance while transitioning from the Military to the civilian workforce. Curtis Sneden, Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce President, said one way the council works to show appreciation is by providing veterans with a smooth transition.

“That turns out to be not as straightforward as it sounds, but we’ve learned over time that there’s a great opportunity there to really show those individuals how much we appreciate them, by helping usher them over into the civilian workforce,” said Sneden.

Members of the Army Reserve, Marine Corp, and Washburn University students were among those attending that had a chance to network and hear from guest speakers.

