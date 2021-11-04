Advertisement

Lansing corrections officer hospitalized following Wednesday inmate attack

FILE - The Lansing Correctional Facility is seen in this photo taken Saturday, May 23, 2020 in...
FILE - The Lansing Correctional Facility is seen in this photo taken Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Lansing, Kan. As of May 22, the prison has recorded 817 prisoners and 96 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - An officer at the Lansing Correctional Facility has been hospitalized following an inmate attack on Wednesday.

KCTV5 reports a Lansing Correctional Facility officer is now in stable condition in the hospital after being attacked by an inmate on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says it is investigating the incident but has only said the officer was injured by the inmate and in the hospital.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and upon its conclusion, the findings will be presented to the appropriate authorities for possible criminal prosecution,” said KDOC.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Joseph Spates booking photo.
Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper
Benjamin D. Hardesty, 42
One arrested after McDonald’s evacuated in west Topeka
Mark Zimlich, 54 (left), Casey Shelman, 26 (right).
Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka
Dray S. Carlton, 32, of Topeka was arrested Nov. 3 in relation to a domestic incident.
KHP Trooper arrested for domestic battery
FILE - (Source: Pixabay)
Earthquakes rattle pair of Kansas towns Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Air Force A-10 warthog planes fly in formation over Arrowhead Stadium Saturday,...
KU alumni to perform military flyover ahead of Sunflower Showdown
Brent Trout (Courtesy: City of Topeka)
Trout out as Topeka City Manager
FILE - Security officers walk on a road leading to the US Embassy compound ahead the official...
Legislation aiming to protect U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem endorsed by Sen. Marshall
FILE - Child vaccination
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine now available through SCHD by appointment only