Lansing corrections officer hospitalized following Wednesday inmate attack

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - An officer at the Lansing Correctional Facility has been hospitalized following an inmate attack on Wednesday.

KCTV5 reports a Lansing Correctional Facility officer is now in stable condition in the hospital after being attacked by an inmate on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says it is investigating the incident but has only said the officer was injured by the inmate and in the hospital.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and upon its conclusion, the findings will be presented to the appropriate authorities for possible criminal prosecution,” said KDOC.

This is a developing story.

