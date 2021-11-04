KU alumni to perform military flyover ahead of Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Jayhawks will fly A-10 Warthogs over the University of Kansas campus ahead of the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday.

The University of Kansas says two military aircraft will fly over the Lawrence campus on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6.

KU said two A-10 Warthogs from the 303rd Fighter Squadron on Whiteman Air Force Base will fly over campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, as part of the Salute to Service celebration at the Sunflower Showdown.

The planes are expected to pass over Jayhawks at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium once the national anthem has concluded, about 10 minutes ahead of the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Kansas State University Wildcats.

To prepare for Saturday’s pre-game flyover, KU said the aircraft will do a practice run over the stadium around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

KU noted the aircraft will be piloted by Jayhawk alumni.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.