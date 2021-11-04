Advertisement

KU alumni to perform military flyover ahead of Sunflower Showdown

FILE - U.S. Air Force A-10 warthog planes fly in formation over Arrowhead Stadium Saturday,...
FILE - U.S. Air Force A-10 warthog planes fly in formation over Arrowhead Stadium Saturday, Sept. 18, 2010 in Kansas City, Mo.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Jayhawks will fly A-10 Warthogs over the University of Kansas campus ahead of the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday.

The University of Kansas says two military aircraft will fly over the Lawrence campus on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6.

KU said two A-10 Warthogs from the 303rd Fighter Squadron on Whiteman Air Force Base will fly over campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, as part of the Salute to Service celebration at the Sunflower Showdown.

The planes are expected to pass over Jayhawks at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium once the national anthem has concluded, about 10 minutes ahead of the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Kansas State University Wildcats.

To prepare for Saturday’s pre-game flyover, KU said the aircraft will do a practice run over the stadium around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

KU noted the aircraft will be piloted by Jayhawk alumni.

