KHP Trooper arrested for domestic battery

Dray S. Carlton, 32, of Topeka was arrested Nov. 3 in relation to a domestic incident.
Dray S. Carlton, 32, of Topeka was arrested Nov. 3 in relation to a domestic incident.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trooper for the Kansas Highway Patrol is facing criminal charges after police say he was involved in a domestic disturbance Wednesday morning.

TPD Spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker says officers were called to the 900 block of SW Woodbridge Place around 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult female who had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Topeka Police Dept. says Dray S. Carlton, 32, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Domestic battery and Criminal restraint.

No other details about the alleged incident were released.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms to 13 NEWS that Carlton is employed by the agency and has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

He was off duty at the time.

The Topeka Police Dept. is handling the investigation.

