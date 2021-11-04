KDHE adds COVID-19 pediatric vaccines to handful of local clinics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses will be added to available vaccines at a handful of local vaccination clinics by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

With the increased presence of the Delta variant in Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says local health departments, providers and community groups will continue to host free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics throughout the Sunflower State.

The KDHE said the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended all Kansans 5 and older are eligible to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

For those 18 and older, the KDHE said the FDA’s emergency use authorization also covers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as the Pfizer vaccine.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 3, the Department said 53.7% of Kansans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The KDHE said vaccine and testing events are listed below:

Jackson Co. Every Tuesday from Nov. 9 - Nov. 30 PBPN Health Center Vaccine and Testing Event Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered Prairie Band Potawatomi Health Center, 11400 158th Rd., Mayetta 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Pottawatomie Co. Every Wednesday from Nov. 3 - Dec. 22 Pottawatomie Co. Testing Event 503 Elm St., Wamego 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Riley Co. Saturday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 4 Riley Co. Health Department Vaccine Event Pfizer vaccine will be offered 2101 Claflin Rd., Manhattan 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Shawnee Co. Shawnee Museum Clinic Vaccine Event Every Thursday and Friday from Nov. 4 - Dec. 17 (except Nov. 11, 25, and 26) Pfizer, Modern and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered Pediatric doses will be offered for children 5 - 11 Kansas History Museum, 6425 SW 6th Ave., Topeka 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. KTA Service Centers Vaccine and Testing Event Saturday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 13 Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered Pediatric doses will be offered for children 5 - 11 Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike Mile Post 188, Topeka 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Topeka Union Rescue Mission Vaccine and Testing Event Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 30 Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N Kansas Ave., Topeka 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Topeka Union Rescue Mission Vaccine and Testing Event Tuesday, Nov. 16 Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered Valeo House, 2221 SW 6th Ave., Topeka 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Shawnee Heights Middle School Vaccine Event Wednesday, Nov. 10 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered Pediatric doses will be offered for children 5 - 11 Shawnee Heights Middle School, 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd., Tecumseh 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monroe Outreach and Engagement Ministry Vaccine and Testing Event Friday, Nov. 19 Pfizer vaccine will be offered Monroe Outreach and Engagement Ministry, 1301 S Kansas Ave., Topeka 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.



