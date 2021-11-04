Kansas unemployment claims bounce back as fourth-best recovery since beginning of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has seen the largest decrease in the nation from unemployment claims for the week of Oct. 25 compared to the same week in 2020.

Kansas seems to be having a successful recovery from new unemployment claims, with last week’s claims lower than they were in the same week of 2019 according to WalletHub.com’s updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.

According to the report, Kansas is the seventh-most recovered state from last week and the fourth most recovered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub reports weekly unemployment claims in the Sunflower State decreased by 26.15% compared to the same week in 2019, which was the fourth-largest decrease in the nation. Weekly unemployment claims also decreased by 50.77% compared to the start of 2020, the 18th largest decrease in the nation. Lastly, it said weekly claims decreased by 95.68% compared to the same week in 2020, which was the largest decrease in the nation.

Kansas’s bordering states did not fare as well in the latest week’s report. Colorado ranked as the 13th most recovered from the previous week, Oklahoma ranked 27th, Missouri ranked 28th and Nebraska ranked 31st.

