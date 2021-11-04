Kansas Republicans voice disapproval of new OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Republicans voiced their disapproval of the new OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandates following the agency’s Wednesday announcement.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued a new vaccine mandate for employers with over 100 employees.

“This federal vaccine mandate is unconstitutional and I can’t think of a worse decision for Joe Biden to make right now. Inflation, the labor shortage, and the vaccine mandate are the number one issues I hear about back home, and this rule is going to exasperate an already horrible situation,” said Sen. Marshall. “Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate is going to create more supply chain blocks and that’s going to lead to more inflation – of course, Joe Biden knows this so he’s decided to hold off on enforcement until after the holidays. I will continue to do everything in my power to put a stop to this unconstitutional mandate.”

Marshall spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning about the new rule.

Both of Kansas’s U.S. Senators were at the Wednesday morning news conference to discuss their plans to introduce legislation that would override the mandates.

Kansas Republican Party Chairman Mike Kuckelman also voiced his disapproval of the OSHA mandate.

“Joe Biden promised to “shut down the virus.” He failed. He promised there would be no vaccine mandates. He lied. Now, he wants Kansans to lose their jobs if they don’t comply with his unconstitutional vaccine mandate,” Kuckelman said. “While vaccines are a safe way to protect against the virus, the federal government has no authority to force this mandate on private businesses.”

Kuckleman continued to say Governor Laura Kelly’s silence on the issue threatens the jobs and livelihoods of Kansans.

