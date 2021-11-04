Kansas City ranks among top 10 best cold-weather winter destinations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City has been ranked among the ten best cold-weather winter travel destinations in the nation according to a recent study.

As colder weather sets in across Northeast Kansas, WalletHub.com says it released its 2021′s Best Winter Holiday Destinations report, and Kansas City made the top of the list. Focusing on cost and convenience rather than scenic beauty, it said it compared almost 70 of the nation’s largest cities grouped by warm and cold weather then analyzed them based on key metrics including expense and hassle of traveling, weather forecasts, safety and variety of activities.

The report shows Kansas City was ranked as the ninth-best cold-weather destination with a rank of 4 for travel costs and hassles, 11 for local costs, 22 for attractions, 3 for weather, 27 for cold-weather activities and 30 for safety.

Colorado and Missouri both also had cities rank in the top 10 best cold-weather winter destinations. St. Louis ranked 4th overall with a rank of 7 for travel costs and hassles, 1 for local costs, 10 for attractions, 7 for weather, 9 for cold-weather activities and 27 for safety. Denver ranked 7th overall with a rank of 4 for travel costs and hassles, 8 for local costs, 8 for attractions, 9 for weather, 4 for cold-weather activities and 19 for safety.

According to the study, the top 10 cold-weather winter destinations are as follows:

Atlanta, Ga.

Washington, D.C.

New York, N.Y.

St. Louis, Mo.

Albuquerque, N.M.

Chicago, Ill.

Denver, Co.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Kansas City, Mo.

Boston, Mass.

The top 10 warm-weather winter travel destinations are as follows:

Austin, Texas

Las Vegas, Nev.

San Diego, Cali.

Dallas, Texas

Houston, Texas

San Antonio, Texas

Phoenix, Ariz.

San Francisco, Cali.

Tampa, Fla.

Orlando, Fla.

