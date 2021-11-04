Advertisement

Kansas City drops mask mandate for those 18 and older

FILE - A woman leaves a shop after purchasing face masks Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Kansas City,...
FILE - A woman leaves a shop after purchasing face masks Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The city remains under stay-at-home orders until May 15 in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Adults in Kansas City are no longer required to wear masks in public.

KCTV5 reports a citywide mask mandate in Kansas City, Mo., has expired... except for students in schools.

The Kansas City Council met on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 4, to discuss the mandate and decided it only needed to apply to students in schools.

The new ordinance passed 11-2 with the ‘no’ votes coming from Councilwoman Heather Hall and Councilman Brandon Ellington.

However, businesses can still decide if masks are required for customers and employees within their walls.

The council decided those 18 and younger are the only residents required to wear masks in school settings.

The previous mandate that had required masks in public for everyone has expired.

“I’ll probably go out a little bit more now that I don’t have to wear one in places,” Lisa Horak told KCTV5. “I’ve not done things because it just doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t feel comfortable.”

“I’d rather have people realize that it is a mandate and respect that,” Jordan Lopez noted to the Kansas City station. “On the other hand, I’d rather also not have to deal with this on a daily basis, if you will. But also, I’m cautious.”

However, confusion remains in the restaurant community on how the council’s decision will affect them.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Joseph Spates booking photo.
Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper
Benjamin D. Hardesty, 42
One arrested after McDonald’s evacuated in west Topeka
Mark Zimlich, 54 (left), Casey Shelman, 26 (right).
Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka
Dray S. Carlton, 32, of Topeka was arrested Nov. 3 in relation to a domestic incident.
KHP Trooper arrested for domestic battery
FILE - (Source: Pixabay)
Earthquakes rattle pair of Kansas towns Wednesday

Latest News

Kids and vaccines
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine now available through SCHD by appointment only
FILE - Child vaccination
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine now available through SCHD by appointment only
Shawnee Co. COVID score
Shawnee Co. sees slight drop in new COVID cases
Isaac
KDHE alots pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for local clinics