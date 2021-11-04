Kansas City drops mask mandate for those 18 and older

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Adults in Kansas City are no longer required to wear masks in public.

KCTV5 reports a citywide mask mandate in Kansas City, Mo., has expired... except for students in schools.

The Kansas City Council met on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 4, to discuss the mandate and decided it only needed to apply to students in schools.

The new ordinance passed 11-2 with the ‘no’ votes coming from Councilwoman Heather Hall and Councilman Brandon Ellington.

However, businesses can still decide if masks are required for customers and employees within their walls.

The council decided those 18 and younger are the only residents required to wear masks in school settings.

The previous mandate that had required masks in public for everyone has expired.

“I’ll probably go out a little bit more now that I don’t have to wear one in places,” Lisa Horak told KCTV5. “I’ve not done things because it just doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t feel comfortable.”

“I’d rather have people realize that it is a mandate and respect that,” Jordan Lopez noted to the Kansas City station. “On the other hand, I’d rather also not have to deal with this on a daily basis, if you will. But also, I’m cautious.”

However, confusion remains in the restaurant community on how the council’s decision will affect them.

