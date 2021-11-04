No. 3 Jayhawks top Hornets in exhibition game

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Twelve different KU players scored and four put up double-digits en route to a 86-60 exhibition win over Emporia State Wednesday.

Ochai Agbaji led KU scorers with 17 points on 5/7 shooting from beyond the arc. David McCormack put up 16 and a team-best 8 rebounds, while Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Remy Martin added 15 shooting 7/10 from the field.

KU’s bench scored 37 points on the night to ESU’s 14. Bill Self’s squad also won the points off turnovers battle, converting 20 off of 14 ESU turnovers (to the Hornets’ 10 off 10).

Tray Buchanan paced the Hornets with 19 points, followed by Mayuom Buom with 14 and Jumah’Ri Turner with 13.

Up next, the Jayhawks tip off the regular season Nov. 9 against Michigan State. They’ll again play without Jalen Wilson, who is serving a four-game suspension.

Emporia State will take on Southwestern Oklahoma Nov. 13.

FINAL#Jayhawks: 86#Hornets: 60



Pretty solid showing by Emporia State. Three different Hornets scored in double figures. At the end of the day, Kansas is the No. 3 team in the nation and got the job done. pic.twitter.com/gZBRIIOavG — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 4, 2021

