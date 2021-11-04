Advertisement

No. 3 Jayhawks top Hornets in exhibition game

Kansas' Ochai Agbaji puts up a shot between Emporia State's Peyton Rogers-Schmidt (1) and...
Kansas' Ochai Agbaji puts up a shot between Emporia State's Peyton Rogers-Schmidt (1) and Mayuom Buom (0) during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Twelve different KU players scored and four put up double-digits en route to a 86-60 exhibition win over Emporia State Wednesday.

Ochai Agbaji led KU scorers with 17 points on 5/7 shooting from beyond the arc. David McCormack put up 16 and a team-best 8 rebounds, while Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Remy Martin added 15 shooting 7/10 from the field.

KU’s bench scored 37 points on the night to ESU’s 14. Bill Self’s squad also won the points off turnovers battle, converting 20 off of 14 ESU turnovers (to the Hornets’ 10 off 10).

Tray Buchanan paced the Hornets with 19 points, followed by Mayuom Buom with 14 and Jumah’Ri Turner with 13.

Up next, the Jayhawks tip off the regular season Nov. 9 against Michigan State. They’ll again play without Jalen Wilson, who is serving a four-game suspension.

Emporia State will take on Southwestern Oklahoma Nov. 13.

