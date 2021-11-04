Advertisement

Hoisington man originally arrested for possession of meth faces involuntary manslaughter following shooting death

Adam M. Sullivan was arrested on Nov. 3, 2021 for involuntary manslaughter after the shooting...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BARTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Hoisington man who had been arrested for possession of meth after his acquaintance was found shot dead in his home has now been arrested for the shooting death.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it helped the Hoisington Police Department make an arrest in the shooting death of 22-year-old Chase Anderson.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the KBI said Adam M. Sullivan, 32, of Hoisington, was arrested for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting. Sullivan was already in custody at the Barton Co. Jail at the time of his most recent arrest.

Sullivan was originally arrested on Oct. 27 for possession of methamphetamine after police had been called to his home with reports of a shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Hoisington man arrested for meth after acquaintance found shot

