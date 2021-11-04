Advertisement

Gas prices hit average of $3.10 a gallon in Shawnee County

Gas prices reached an average price of $3.10 per gallon Thursday in Shawnee County, according to AAA.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue their upward climb.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $3.10 a gallon on Thursday morning in Shawnee County.

That’s a couple of pennies below the average of $3.12 per gallon across the Sunflower State.

And while $3.10 per gallon may not seem like a bargain, it is nearly 30 cents below the national average of $3.41 per gallon on Thursday morning.

A month ago, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was $2.93 per gallon, meaning the price has risen 17 cents in the past month.

AAA says the highest price for gas occurred on July 16, 2008, when the national average for unleaded fuel was $4.02 per gallon.

A year ago, AAA says, gas prices were $1.89 per gallon in Kansas.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices for unleaded fuel on Thursday morning ranged from $2.94 to $3.19 per gallon in Topeka.

