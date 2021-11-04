Advertisement

Fort Riley’s Operation Santa Claus workshop welcomed Santa for ribbon cutting

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 37th year, Fort Riley is partnering with local communities, businesses, and organizations for donations to Operation Santa Claus.

Santa arrived at Fort Riley on a fire truck Wednesday evening...signaling the start of their season of giving.

“It took about three weeks to decorate everything and get the inventory on the shelves, but all of it was well worth it especially considering the fact that we’re doing this for, you know, to kind of help our own.”  Operation Santa Claus head elf SFC Carlos Lane says.

Organizations in several communities surrounding Fort Riley donate to Operation Santa Claus. The Fort Riley Spouses Club even made it their November Charity of the Month.

“We not only donate money and items, but we also donate our time, we like to roll up our sleeves and become one with our community.” Fort Riley Spouses Club Community Outreach Chair, Monica Bassett says.

Operation Santa Claus provides gifts for children of active-duty junior enlisted service members who need assistance

Manhattan area church volunteers presented more than 650 stockings – homemade with care – in hopes, for each child, Christmas will be there

“We enjoy what we do but then knowing that we bring joy to the children makes it even more worthwhile.” Operation Santa Claus stocking coordinator, Becky Ward says.

“It means a lot, especially as someone who benefited from similar programs in the past, I feel just really blessed being able to give back and do something like this.” Operation Santa Claus elf, PFC Eric Mendiola says.

Soldiers and their family members can apply for assistance through Operation Santa Claus through their soldier’s unit. Assistance is available for children from birth to 18 years of age.

