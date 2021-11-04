FBI attempts to identify Lawrence bank robbery suspect
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is attempting to identify a woman who allegedly robbed a Lawrence bank on Thursday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation says agents are investigating a bank robber that happened at the Bank of America, 900 Ohio St., in Lawrence on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 4.
Agent Dixon Land told 13 NEWS a female suspect approached the counter and gave the teller a demand note. She threatened to use a weapon but did not show one.
The FBI said the female suspect ran northbound with an undisclosed amount of money.
Land said the female is about 5-foot 3-inches, with an average build, a leopard print hat, black face mask and long, dark, straight hair. She was dressed in all black with black and grey gloves and a pink tye-dye bag.
If anyone knows the woman in the picture they have been asked to contact local law enforcement immediately. The Lawrence Police Department can be reached at 785-832-7501.
There were no injuries reported.
