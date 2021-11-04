Father’s girlfriend pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Olivia Jansen case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The girlfriend of Olivia Jansen’s father has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case which started with her disappearance.

KCTV5 reports Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case of Olivia Jansen, a Kansas City 3-year-old whose disappearance set off an Amber Alert in the summer of 2020.

The Wyandotte Co. District Attorney’s Office said Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, abuse of a child, and two counts of interference with law enforcement. She will be sentenced at a later date.

The case began when 3-year-old Olivia Jansen was reported missing from her bed on Friday morning, July 10. Her father, Howard Jansen III had reported her missing when he told police he awoke to find her bed empty and the front door wide open.

Later that same day, Olivia’s body was found in the 3400 block of Steele in Kansas City, Kan.

Howard Jansen was booked into jail the same day Olivia’s body was discovered and Kirkpatrick followed the next day. By Sunday, they had both been charged with murder.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, Howard Jansen still awaits trial.

