Father’s girlfriend pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Olivia Jansen case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The girlfriend of Olivia Jansen’s father has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case which started with her disappearance.
KCTV5 reports Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case of Olivia Jansen, a Kansas City 3-year-old whose disappearance set off an Amber Alert in the summer of 2020.
The Wyandotte Co. District Attorney’s Office said Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, abuse of a child, and two counts of interference with law enforcement. She will be sentenced at a later date.
The case began when 3-year-old Olivia Jansen was reported missing from her bed on Friday morning, July 10. Her father, Howard Jansen III had reported her missing when he told police he awoke to find her bed empty and the front door wide open.
Later that same day, Olivia’s body was found in the 3400 block of Steele in Kansas City, Kan.
Howard Jansen was booked into jail the same day Olivia’s body was discovered and Kirkpatrick followed the next day. By Sunday, they had both been charged with murder.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, Howard Jansen still awaits trial.
Olivia Jansen murder case
Missing Kansas City 3-year-old’s body found
An Amber Alert issued earlier on Friday, July 10, comes to a sad conclusion as the missing 3-year-old’s body is found.
Girlfriend of missing girl’s father also booked into jail
The girlfriend of Howard Jansen has also been booked into jail following the discovery of a body believed to be missing Olivia Jansen.
Father, girlfriend formally charged with murder of 3-yo in Kansas City
The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office announced that both Howard J. Jansen III and Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick have been formally charged with murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen.
Affidavit: Body of 3-year-old Kansas girl covered in bruises
A missing 3-year-old Kansas girl whose remains were found earlier this month was covered in bruises and died of a brain bleed, investigators said.
