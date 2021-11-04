Advertisement

Father’s girlfriend pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Olivia Jansen case

Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick
Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick(Wyandotte County Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The girlfriend of Olivia Jansen’s father has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case which started with her disappearance.

KCTV5 reports Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case of Olivia Jansen, a Kansas City 3-year-old whose disappearance set off an Amber Alert in the summer of 2020.

The Wyandotte Co. District Attorney’s Office said Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, abuse of a child, and two counts of interference with law enforcement. She will be sentenced at a later date.

The case began when 3-year-old Olivia Jansen was reported missing from her bed on Friday morning, July 10. Her father, Howard Jansen III had reported her missing when he told police he awoke to find her bed empty and the front door wide open.

Later that same day, Olivia’s body was found in the 3400 block of Steele in Kansas City, Kan.

Howard Jansen was booked into jail the same day Olivia’s body was discovered and Kirkpatrick followed the next day. By Sunday, they had both been charged with murder.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, Howard Jansen still awaits trial.

Olivia Jansen murder case
Missing Kansas City 3-year-old’s body found

An Amber Alert issued earlier on Friday, July 10, comes to a sad conclusion as the missing 3-year-old’s body is found.

Girlfriend of missing girl’s father also booked into jail

The girlfriend of Howard Jansen has also been booked into jail following the discovery of a body believed to be missing Olivia Jansen.

Father, girlfriend formally charged with murder of 3-yo in Kansas City

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office announced that both Howard J. Jansen III and Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick have been formally charged with murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen.

Affidavit: Body of 3-year-old Kansas girl covered in bruises

A missing 3-year-old Kansas girl whose remains were found earlier this month was covered in bruises and died of a brain bleed, investigators said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities located a stolen vehicle Tuesday near SW 101st and Davis Rd.
Search nets suspect in hit and run, vehicle theft
David Joseph Spates booking photo.
Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper
Mark Zimlich, 54 (left), Casey Shelman, 26 (right).
Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka
Benjamin D. Hardesty, 42
One arrested after McDonald’s evacuated in west Topeka
Topeka Police say they believe a domestic dispute ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon at SE 27th...
Domestic dispute ends in T-bone accident in SE Topeka

Latest News

FILE
KDHE adds COVID-19 pediatric vaccines to handful of local clinics
Kansas' Ochai Agbaji puts up a shot between Emporia State's Peyton Rogers-Schmidt (1) and...
No. 3 Jayhawks top Hornets in exhibition game
Fort Riley’s Operation Santa Claus workshop welcomed Santa for ribbon cutting
Ribbon cutting to open the Operation Santa Claus workshop.
Fort Riley’s Operation Santa Claus workshop welcomed Santa for ribbon cutting