Evergy warns space heaters can be costly, dangerous if used improperly ahead of cold-weather season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of impending cold weather, Evergy has warned customers that space heaters can be costly and dangerous if they are used incorrectly.

As cooler fall weather and winter temperatures set in across Northeast Kansas, Evergy says many customers will look to space heaters for quick heat. However, it said the device can be expensive and dangerous if not used the right way.

Evergy said space heaters can be a great way to keep a home warm if used properly, but can also pose a fire hazard if safety precautions are not followed. It said to use the following steps to ensure safe usage:

Review and follow any safety instructions on your specific space heater.

Set a timer to ensure that you switch the heater off, that way it doesn’t overheat.

Plug your heater into a wall outlet. Never plug a portable space heater into a power strip or extension cord.

Heaters should be placed on flat surfaces, such as the floor. Do not leave them near curtains, on dressers, or anywhere that they could fall.

The electric company also said it wants to caution customers that space heaters are inefficient and can drive up electricity usage resulting in a more expensive bill. If thinking of using a space heater, it said to consider the following energy-saving tips from the U.S. Department of Energy:

Look for a space heater built to heat a room close to the size of the room you plan to use it in.

Choose one with thermostat and timer settings, which can save energy and prevent the room from getting too hot.

For more information about safe and efficient energy usage or to learn more about the company, click HERE.

