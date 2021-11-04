Advertisement

Evergy warns space heaters can be costly, dangerous if used improperly ahead of cold-weather season

FILE - Spaceheater catches couch on fire.
FILE - Spaceheater catches couch on fire.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of impending cold weather, Evergy has warned customers that space heaters can be costly and dangerous if they are used incorrectly.

As cooler fall weather and winter temperatures set in across Northeast Kansas, Evergy says many customers will look to space heaters for quick heat. However, it said the device can be expensive and dangerous if not used the right way.

Space heater blamed for Tuesday house fire that kills dog, cat in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

Evergy said space heaters can be a great way to keep a home warm if used properly, but can also pose a fire hazard if safety precautions are not followed. It said to use the following steps to ensure safe usage:

  • Review and follow any safety instructions on your specific space heater.
  • Set a timer to ensure that you switch the heater off, that way it doesn’t overheat.
  • Plug your heater into a wall outlet.  Never plug a portable space heater into a power strip or extension cord.
  • Heaters should be placed on flat surfaces, such as the floor.  Do not leave them near curtains, on dressers, or anywhere that they could fall.
Four pets rescued from Tuesday night fire in south Topeka that causes $5,600 damage

The electric company also said it wants to caution customers that space heaters are inefficient and can drive up electricity usage resulting in a more expensive bill. If thinking of using a space heater, it said to consider the following energy-saving tips from the U.S. Department of Energy:

  • Look for a space heater built to heat a room close to the size of the room you plan to use it in.
  • Choose one with thermostat and timer settings, which can save energy and prevent the room from getting too hot.

For more information about safe and efficient energy usage or to learn more about the company, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Joseph Spates booking photo.
Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper
Benjamin D. Hardesty, 42
One arrested after McDonald’s evacuated in west Topeka
Mark Zimlich, 54 (left), Casey Shelman, 26 (right).
Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka
FILE - (Source: Pixabay)
Earthquakes rattle pair of Kansas towns Wednesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game

Latest News

FILE
Kansas unemployment claims bounce back as fourth-best recovery since beginning of COVID-19
Midday in Kansas
Saint Marys has planned a power outage for the pictured area on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Saint Marys schedules power outage for Friday morning
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) is shown during an NFL football...
October performance wins Chiefs’ Bolton Defensive Rookie of the Month