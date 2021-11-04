Advertisement

Evergy Lights preview Topeka Zoo tradition

Evergy Plaza
Evergy Plaza(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The holiday season is still a few weeks out, but you can get a preview of seasonal cheer at Evergy Plaza.

Evergy Plaza has teamed up with the zoo, TARC, SLI, and the Parks for All Foundation to promote ongoing fundraisers.

Light displays were set up at the venue this afternoon. A life-sized giraffe and flock of lorikeets will light up the night as we approach the holiday season.

It’s also a sneak peek of the Topeka Zoo’s “Zoo Lights,” which will open November 19.

