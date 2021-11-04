Ed Bozarth dealership changing hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Topeka car dealer is changing hands.

A source close to the dealership confirmed to 13 NEWS that Ed Bozarth Chevrolet #1 Buick GMC Cadillac has been sold.

The dealership plans to retain its current staff, and the sale is set to be finalized by mid-December.

According to the dealership’s website, Ed Bozarth has a total of five locations across the country, including three in Colorado and one in Las Vegas.

It is unclear if any of the other Bozarth dealerships are involved in the sale.

