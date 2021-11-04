After stalking 10-year-old-girl, former Olathe teacher sentenced to jail

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - After he stalked a 10-year-old girl and took hundreds of pictures of her, a former Olathe teacher has been sentenced to a year in jail.

KCTV5 reports a former Olathe teacher has been sentenced to a year in jail after he stalked a 10-year-old girl. It said James Loganbill was arrested in June 2020 for first-degree reckless stalking.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Loganbill was sentenced to 12 months in jail and will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Court documents said the mother of a student told the school that Loganbill took pictures of the child’s backside.

When detectives interviewed Loganbill, they said he told them he had taken pictures and videos of the 10-year-old girl’s behind. He told them she “routinely wore black tights and looked attractive.”

Loganbill also told detectives he knew what he had done was “dumb, just dumb.”

Police said they found over 200 pictures and 31 videos on Loganbill’s devices of the student. In some of the videos, documents note Loganbill was clearly following her with the camera.

Loganbill will serve his jail term in the Johnson Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.