Wednesday forecast: Staying cool again today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a cool start to the week and month with a lot of cloud cover as well. We just have to get through one more day of mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures before we get mostly sunny skies.

Rainfall the last couple days has been minimal with the bulk of precipitation staying out to the west and south. Other than a few sprinkles or drizzle today from the cloud cover, measurable precipitation is not expected. We may have to wait a while before we get measurable precipitation, in fact it won’t be until next week. Right now the 8 day reflects a rain chance next Wednesday however one model is indicating rain as early as Monday night so we’ll continue to monitor that in the coming days.

Normal High: 61/Normal Low: 38 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs similar to yesterday in the upper 40s-low 50. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny (especially after morning clouds which remains uncertain on how much cloud cover there will be). Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Temperatures continue the warming trend with mostly sunny skies all the way into the weekend with highs near 60° on Friday and in the 60s this weekend. It would not be surprising for some areas to be in the 70s Saturday and/or Sunday and other than gusts around 20 mph either day depending on your location you could not ask for more perfect weather for the first weekend of November.

There remains some timing differences in the models on a cold front early next week. It’s not a strong cold front, it’ll drop highs from in the mid-upper 60s Sunday to low-mid 60s for the first half of next week. While there is a rain chance Wednesday and highs in the low 60s indicated in the 8 day, if it remains dry the high will likely be warmer.

Taking Action:

This morning and tomorrow morning have the highest chance of dropping to 32° or getting colder for frost to develop for a portion of northeast Kansas.

Daylight Saving Ends this Weekend: Not only do you gain an extra hour of sleep Saturday night by turning your clocks back one hour but it’s also a good time to check the batteries of your smoke alarms and weather radio.



