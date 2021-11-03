Washburn football player’s art show on display

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When Washburn senior running back Zach Willis isn’t on the field, you can likely find him in the university’s art building.

“I’d say I spend about 18 hours a week in this building just creating,” Willis said.

Willis found a home away from football early in his college career.

“I like working on the computer. I love creating things,” he said. “So I started venturing here and started seeing all the things that go up here, and I said, ‘I think this is something I want to do.’”

For the first time, his art now hangs on those walls.

“Just seeing this go up and knowing everyone likes it, it’s a good feeling,” he said.

Willis spent two years creating the pieces for his senior project, “Layout to Superstructure,” to earn his bachelor of fine arts degree.

“It’s all about starting with the ground, seeing how things work, then from there, things start going up — which is superstructure,” he explained. “Superstructure is also known as architecture.”

He developed the project from the ground up while balancing the demanding schedule of a college football player — a feeling conveyed in his appropriately named poster, “Student-Athlete.”

“The times competed a lot,” Willis said. “I kinda get to tell people what I do as far as being an athlete outside of here, and then coming in here and trying to mellow out and create artwork.”

Willis hopes his art inspires others to unlock their potential, in whatever that may be.

“You can create anything that you want to create,” he said. “Just stay true to yourself, and just put what you want to express to people out here on display. It just feels good knowing you did, and you put yourself out there for people to see. You’d be surprised how many people are like, ‘This is pretty cool. This is impressive.’ And it encourages them to want to do it too.”

“Layout to Superstructure” will be on display until 12:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5.

