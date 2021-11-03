Advertisement

Vaccinated Riley Co. woman loses fight against COVID-19, brings county total up to 60 deaths

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County’s latest death due to complications from COVID-19 has brought the county’s total up to 60 deaths due to the virus.

Riley County says one resident has died following a recent positive COVID-19 test. It said a 67-year-old vaccinated woman tested positive for the virus on Oct. 18. She passed away on Nov. 2 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.

The Riley Co. Health Department said the woman’s death brings the total number of COVID deaths in the county to 60.

RCHD also said it has identified 41 new positive cases of the virus and 85 new recoveries since its last report on Oct. 27.

Since December, the Health Department said there have been a total of 245 positive cases from variants of concern.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 3, RCHD said four COVID-positive patients are hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Two are in the Intensive Care Unit, one of whom is fully vaccinated, and the other two are on the medical floor.

For more information about COVID-19 in Riley Co., click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities located a stolen vehicle Tuesday near SW 101st and Davis Rd.
Search nets suspect in hit and run, vehicle theft
Topeka Police say they believe a domestic dispute ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon at SE 27th...
Domestic dispute ends in T-bone accident in SE Topeka
Mark Zimlich, 54 (left), Casey Shelman, 26 (right).
Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka
Mike Padilla
Padilla takes Topeka Mayor’s race
Crews respond to the 1200 block of NW Carlson Rd. Monday morning after a deer hunter reportedly...
UPDATE: Hunter fell 20+ feet from deer stand, expected to recover

Latest News

FILE - Kids can get the COVID-19 vaccine
Douglas Co. middle schools, recreation centers to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics
The US FDA issued emergency use authorization on Friday for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for...
Kelly: Kansas “stands ready” to vaccinate 260k kids
On Tuesday, the CDC will vote on whether to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children...
Kansas adopts COVID vaccination guidelines for children 5-11
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
KDHE, health providers prepare to offer COVID vaccines to kids