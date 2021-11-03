Vaccinated Riley Co. woman loses fight against COVID-19, brings county total up to 60 deaths

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County’s latest death due to complications from COVID-19 has brought the county’s total up to 60 deaths due to the virus.

Riley County says one resident has died following a recent positive COVID-19 test. It said a 67-year-old vaccinated woman tested positive for the virus on Oct. 18. She passed away on Nov. 2 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.

The Riley Co. Health Department said the woman’s death brings the total number of COVID deaths in the county to 60.

RCHD also said it has identified 41 new positive cases of the virus and 85 new recoveries since its last report on Oct. 27.

Since December, the Health Department said there have been a total of 245 positive cases from variants of concern.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 3, RCHD said four COVID-positive patients are hospitalized at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Two are in the Intensive Care Unit, one of whom is fully vaccinated, and the other two are on the medical floor.

