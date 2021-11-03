U.S. Supreme Court to hear two cases in defense of Trump-era rules inwhich Kansas is party to

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two federal cases which attempt to defend Trump-era rules, in which Kansas is a party to, will be heard by the Supreme Court according to the Kansas Attorney General.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear two cases in which Kansas is a party. He said the first deals with limits placed on the Environmental Protection Agency and the second seeks to reinstate Trump Administration rules to grant immigrants access to the U.S.

In the first case, West Virginia v. EPA, No. 20-1530, AG Schmidt said the Supreme Court will review a lower court decision which holds that the Trump Administration’s repeal of the Obama Administration’s Clean Power Plan was in disregard of the facts or law.

Schmidt said a group of states, including Kansas, asked the justices to find whether Congress constitutionally authorized the EPA to issue significant rules, including those capable of reshaping electricity grids and unilaterally decarbonizing virtually any sector of the economy, without limits on what the agency can require so long as it considers cost, non-air impacts and energy requirements.

In 2016, Schmidt said the Supreme Court blocked implementation of the Obama action while Kansas and other states challenged the rules in federal district court.

In the second case, Arizona v. City and County of San Francisco, No. 20-1775, Schmidt said the Court will decide whether a group of states, including Kansas, could intervene in a lawsuit to defend a Trump Administration immigration rule after its defense was abandoned by the Biden Administration.

Schmidt said federal law states those that wish to immigrate to the country are “inadmissible” if they are “likely at any time to become a public charge.” He said this means that in order to be admitted into the U.S., immigrants are required to have the means to support themselves once they get proper documentation. He said this general ground of inadmissibility dates back to 1882.

In 2019, Schmidt said the Trump Administration adopted a rule to more clearly define the requirement. After the Biden Administration stopped defending the rule in court, thereby leaving a nationwide injunction against the rule’s application in place, he said the States moved to intervene in a pending lawsuit to support the rule, but the lower court denied their motion.

Schmidt said the Supreme Court will announce dates for the hearings at a later time.

