Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after a search warrant was served in West Topeka on Tuesday.

The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Nov. 2, its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 6200 block of SW 26th St. related to an ongoing investigation.

While conducting the warrant, officers said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

TPD said Mark Zimlich, 54, and Casey Shelman, 26, both of Topeka, were arrested and taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for the following:

Mark Zimlich: Possession of methamphetamine Possession of marijuana Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Casey Shelman: Felony Shawnee County and Kansas Department of Corrections Parole Violation warrants



