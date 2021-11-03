TPD arrests suspect in early October shooting
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a suspect in an early October shooting.
TPD says Quaton Grover, 43, was booked for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal discharge of a firearm.
Officers were dispatched October 2 to 8th and Fillmore, where they found one victim with a gunshot wound. Grover was identified as a suspect during the subsequent investigation. He was found Tuesday by the US Marshals Service in the 2600 blk of SE Adams.
