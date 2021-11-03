Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka Walmart employee is being credited with helping police detain a man police say was involved in an attempted kidnapping on Tuesday.

According Topeka Police Dept. Lt. Manuel Munoz, just after 1 p.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of NW Rochester on a report of an attempted kidnapping.

When they arrived, they found David Spates, 34, being detained by a store employee.

Spates was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Battery and an outstanding city warrant.

Munoz said the child involved was not injured.

No other information about the incident was released.

