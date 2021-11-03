Advertisement

Topeka Walmart employee detains alleged kidnapper

David Joseph Spates booking photo.
David Joseph Spates booking photo.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka Walmart employee is being credited with helping police detain a man police say was involved in an attempted kidnapping on Tuesday.

According Topeka Police Dept. Lt. Manuel Munoz, just after 1 p.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of NW Rochester on a report of an attempted kidnapping.

When they arrived, they found David Spates, 34, being detained by a store employee.

Spates was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Child Endangerment, Battery and an outstanding city warrant.

Munoz said the child involved was not injured.

No other information about the incident was released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities located a stolen vehicle Tuesday near SW 101st and Davis Rd.
Search nets suspect in hit and run, vehicle theft
Topeka Police say they believe a domestic dispute ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon at SE 27th...
Domestic dispute ends in T-bone accident in SE Topeka
Mike Padilla
Padilla takes Topeka Mayor’s race
Mark Zimlich, 54 (left), Casey Shelman, 26 (right).
Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka
Crews respond to the 1200 block of NW Carlson Rd. Monday morning after a deer hunter reportedly...
UPDATE: Hunter fell 20+ feet from deer stand, expected to recover

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
Midday in Kansas
2021 General Election Results
A two-car crash tied up traffic early Wednesday at S.W. 37th and Topeka Boulevard but resulted...
2-car crash early Wednesday ties up traffic in south Topeka