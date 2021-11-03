Advertisement

Topeka street open after months-long closure

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-closed Topeka intersection is now open.

The intersection at 6th and California had been closed for about five months, with work starting back in June. Now that the street is open again, surrounding businesses are hoping operations will get back on track.

“I’m hoping if everybody knows the road is open, it will help improve business and traffic flow through Topeka,” Ace Pawn’s Brian Oppenlander said. “I’m looking forward to things getting back to normal.”

