SNCO sees voter turnout exceeding expectations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. voters headed out to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot for local elections.

Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said turnout had surprised him.

“Our early voting in the office was up from similar elections, as were our mail ballot requests so what,” he said.

“I really don’t know yet is if Election Day is going to be up or if most of those voters voted in the office or by mail.”

He said voters should feel confident in the security of their vote.

“Every ballot is cast on a piece of paper in Shawnee County so if there’s ever a question, we’ll get a group of Republicans and Democrats to figure out what the question is,” he said.

“Secondly, none of our internal reporting systems or even the ones used for the polling systems are hooked up the internet.”

He said those who voted by mail should feel confident about their ballots as well.

“We actually spend a lot of time calling voters, talking to them, making sure they got their ballot, that they’re the ones that cast it and a ballot doesn’t get counted unless it shows up back a the Election Office according to law with a signature that we’re able to verify it’s from that person.”

Howell asked for patience as voters wait to hear results.

“I think it’s important to keep in mind that election workers work twice a year for one day,” he said.

“We have a lot of new election workers [and] anytime we have new election workers the risk goes up they will get nervous, slow down and they’ll take time to get it and we do the best we can, but at the end of the day I can only report what I have and I have about 100 judges who need to make it back before I can issue that final report.”

Howell estimated that a quarter of election judges are new recruits.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.