SNCO Election Commissioner credits workers for smooth night

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday morning in Topeka and Shawnee including, including this location at Heritage Hall, near S.W. 17th and Polk streets on the grounds of the Stormont Vail Events Center.(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell credited his election workers for a smooth Election Night.

Howell said there were many new election workers this year and about a quarter of all election judges were new to the job.

23,121 votes were cast in the county’s election which amounts to 20.25 percent of all registered voters in the county.

Howell said a higher turnout helps everyone involved.

“I think we had a lot of election workers paying attention and doing a good job of following instructions and I think we also had a very good turnout,” he said.

Actually, in some ways, a busier day makes it easier for election workers to stay on task and they did a great job.”\

Howell said he’ll soon begin a push to recruit more election workers for next year’s races.

