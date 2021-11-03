Riley Co. Commission meeting cancelled after Chairman tests positive for Covid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled after the Chairman tested positive for COVID-19.

The county announced Wednesday morning that Chairman, John Ford, tested positive on November 2nd.

“I received a booster shot on Friday, and I woke up Tuesday morning with severe congestion, headache, and loss of smell, and immediately canceled all activities and went to get tested,” said Ford. “My symptoms are extremely mild at this point, and I look forward to getting back to full strength and health to do the work I need to do for Riley County.”

Riley County officials said another employee in close contact with Ford also tested positive and is in quarantine.

The county health department said it is notifying anyone who is considered a close contact of the commissioner. The commission chambers are also being sanitized in an effort to protect Riley County employees and the community.

The county announced its next commission meeting, set for November 4th, has been canceled.

