Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jordan Love is set to start at quarterback. WR Randall Cobb is also an option at QB, according to Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur.
During a news conference Wednesday, LaFleur declined to talk about Rodgers’ vaccination status.
In August, reporters asked Rodgers if he’s vaccinated against COVID-19. Rodgers responded that he’s been “immunized.”
This is what No. 12 told us in August: “Yeah, I have been immunized. You know there is a lot of conversation around it around the league, and a lot of guys have made statements, or not made statements, and owners have made statements. There are guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys who have been vaccinated who have gotten COVID, so it’s an interesting issue and I think we will see it played the entire season.”
However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that Rodgers is not vaccinated. According to protocols, the NFL considers No. 12 to be unvaccinated.
Rodgers will have to sit for 10 days and test negative twice within 24 hours. The soonest he could return is Nov. 13. That’s one day before the Seattle Seahawks game.
ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky reports Rodgers petitioned the NFL to have an “alternate treatment” before he returned to the Packers “that would allow him to be considered the same as someone who received one of the approved vaccinations.” The league ruled against that. CLICK HERE to read Rob’s full report.
Rodgers petitioned the NFL to have an alternate treatment that he underwent before he returned to the Packers that would allow him to be considered the same as someone who received one of the approved vaccinations, sources told ESPN. After a lengthy back and forth, the league ruled that Rodgers would not get the same consideration and would be considered unvaccinated.
Backup quarterback Kurt Benkert announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the virus.
WR Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry missed last Thursday’s game due to COVID-19.
