Padilla takes Topeka Mayor’s race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mike Padilla will move from his city council chair into the mayor’s seat.

Padilla topped Leo Cangiani in Tuesday’s voting. The Shawnee Co. Elections Office posted unofficial results with Padilla netting 9209 votes, to 5862 for Cangiani.

Incumbent Mayor Michelle De La Isla did not seek re-election.

Padilla was born and raised in Topeka. He served more than three decades on the Topeka Police force, and was Chief of Enforcement for the Kansas Dept. of Revenue after that. The co-founder of Safe Streets is in his first term representing Topeka’s District 5 on the city council, currently serving as deputy mayor.

Cangiani based his campaign on his leadership skills. Born in Argentina, he moved to Topeka in 2003 to study at Washburn University. Since then he has served on numerous community and education boards, including Parents as Teachers and as a bilingual educator. He had said being a political outsider would allow him to bring a community based approach to the position.

The new mayor and council members will be sworn in January 11.

