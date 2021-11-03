One injured in Geary County crash after driver falls asleep at the wheel

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 in Geary County that occurred after the driver fell asleep at the wheel, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:42 a.m. about two miles east of Junction City on I -70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Toyota Sequoia was westbound on I-70 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle then drifted into the center median area and overturned before crossing the westbound lanes of I-70 and coming to rest on its top in the north ditch.

The driver, Tania M. Plunkett, 41, of Abilene, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Plunkett was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Soria Velazquez, 58, of Carlton, was taken to Geary Community Hospital in Junction City for treatment of minor injuries. The patrol said Velazquez was wearing a seat belt.

