Advertisement

One injured in Geary County crash after driver falls asleep at the wheel

One person was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on...
One person was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 in Geary County that occurred after the driver fell asleep at the wheel, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 in Geary County that occurred after the driver fell asleep at the wheel, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:42 a.m. about two miles east of Junction City on I -70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Toyota Sequoia was westbound on I-70 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle then drifted into the center median area and overturned before crossing the westbound lanes of I-70 and coming to rest on its top in the north ditch.

The driver, Tania M. Plunkett, 41, of Abilene, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Plunkett was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Soria Velazquez, 58, of Carlton, was taken to Geary Community Hospital in Junction City for treatment of minor injuries. The patrol said Velazquez was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities located a stolen vehicle Tuesday near SW 101st and Davis Rd.
Search nets suspect in hit and run, vehicle theft
Topeka Police say they believe a domestic dispute ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon at SE 27th...
Domestic dispute ends in T-bone accident in SE Topeka
Crews respond to the 1200 block of NW Carlson Rd. Monday morning after a deer hunter reportedly...
UPDATE: Hunter fell 20+ feet from deer stand, expected to recover
Four-year-old Kimani Scott is recovering at home after being hit while trick-or-treating by a...
Boy hit by drunk driver while trick-or-treating recovering at home
It’s local Election Day! Here’s how to find your polling site

Latest News

Staying cool as well
Still cool today
Washburn football player’s art show on display
Washburn football player’s art show on display
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates with Ozzie Albies after a home run during the first...
Summer castoff Jorge Soler transforms into World Series MVP
Quaton Grover
TPD arrests suspect in early October shooting