Off-duty officer awarded for capture of woman who went on violent KC crime spree

KCTV5 reports an off-duty officer with the Kansas City Police Department has been awarded for the apprehension of the woman who went on a crime spree, primarily in Kansas, last week.

KCPD Sgt. Bobbie King said she has been with the department for 11 years and now has received a Chief’s Coin for her capture of Alyssa Leanne Arreola.

Sgt. King said she was working off-duty at Alta Vista High School on Oct. 17 when she got reports of a suspicious person in the parking lot. Upon investigation, she found Arreola seated in the passenger seat of a Honda CR-V.

“I knew the person that owned that vehicle and it wasn’t her,” King said. “So, I knew something was about to happen, but I didn’t know what.”

When contact was made, King said Arreola ran to the BP gas station at 1500 Paseo Blvd. when she chased her and found her in the gas station’s back office. She then tried to take Arreola into custody, but a struggle broke out.

During the struggle, King said Arreola bit her right index finger, which caused nerve damage and multiple punctures.

Ultimately, with the help of a bystander, King was able to get Arreola into handcuffs.

“She bit my wrist first, then my finger,” King stated. “She tried to take off running again while still biting my finger, and he (the Good Samaritan) blocked the way so she couldn’t get out.”

When King was chasing and taking Arreola into custody, she said she was not aware she had been suspected of committing violent crimes earlier in the day, including murder.

“I’m thankful no one else was injured,” King said. “I’m glad I encountered her, and no one else did.”

“We commend Sgt. King for her brave service to Kansas City,” the KCPD said in a statement to the media. “The Chief’s Coin recognizes exemplary efforts and is a tradition continued by Chief Rick Smith when he became Chief in 2017.”

