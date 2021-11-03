Oak Hills works to give trick or treaters a Happy Halloween

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A waving tube man is just the start of Halloween fun in Oakwood Hills.

Carved pumpkins, lawn statues and even a black cat are all part of an annual Halloween block party.

The effort is lead by Louie Constantino, the pastor of Grace Community Church which sponsors the event.

“We just like to open up our neighborhood and just show people some unconditional love,” he said.

“There’s a lot of kids who come to our neighborhood who don’t live in our neighborhood and we just want to be good hosts and just give them an opportunity to trick or treat safely.”

Over the years, Constantino’s inspired the whole neighborhood to take part in the activities.

He said the festivities fit in with the church’s mission.

“Jesus said to love your neighbor and we just literally believe that it’s our literal neighbor and we want to show to the people around us,” je saod/

He said he is excited to give visitors some normalcy for the Halloween holiday.

“I really think this might be an opportunity for people in some respects to feel like it’s kind of a starting over time,” he said.

“I know a lot of people are wanting to get back to normal and this is almost a celebration of that, I hope this is kind of where everything’s headed.”

Constantino said he is looking forward to hold neighborhood events with the church throughout the holidays. In the past, the church has held Christmas caroling and cookie decorating in other neighborhoods.

