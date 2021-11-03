Advertisement

Nearly 4 tons of unused medications were collected on National Drug Take-Back Day

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday Kansas Law Enforcement Officers collected...
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday Kansas Law Enforcement Officers collected nearly 4 tons of unused and unwanted medications to disposed of properly on National Drug Take-Back day.(SPD)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday Kansas Law Enforcement Officers collected nearly 4 tons of unused and unwanted medications to disposed of properly on National Drug Take-Back day.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Kansas Officers received 7,742 lbs. of medications at 69 locations on the Oct. 23 event.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

During the 21 collection days that have been held since 2010, Kansans have safely destroyed a total of 229,556 lbs. of medications.

Law enforcement agencies turned the drugs they collected over to the DEA, which safely destroys the medications.

Any unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other locations.

Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities located a stolen vehicle Tuesday near SW 101st and Davis Rd.
Search nets suspect in hit and run, vehicle theft
Topeka Police say they believe a domestic dispute ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon at SE 27th...
Domestic dispute ends in T-bone accident in SE Topeka
Mike Padilla
Padilla takes Topeka Mayor’s race
Mark Zimlich, 54 (left), Casey Shelman, 26 (right).
Two land behind bars following narcotics search warrant in West Topeka
Crews respond to the 1200 block of NW Carlson Rd. Monday morning after a deer hunter reportedly...
UPDATE: Hunter fell 20+ feet from deer stand, expected to recover

Latest News

The US FDA issued emergency use authorization on Friday for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for...
Kelly: Kansas “stands ready” to vaccinate 260k kids
(FILE) The Town and Country Christian Church has 35,000 lbs. of food to be distributed to...
Free food distribution set for Thursday at KNI
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game
McDonald's evacuated during incident in west Topeka