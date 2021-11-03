Nearly 4 tons of unused medications were collected on National Drug Take-Back Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday Kansas Law Enforcement Officers collected nearly 4 tons of unused and unwanted medications to disposed of properly on National Drug Take-Back day.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Kansas Officers received 7,742 lbs. of medications at 69 locations on the Oct. 23 event.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

During the 21 collection days that have been held since 2010, Kansans have safely destroyed a total of 229,556 lbs. of medications.

Law enforcement agencies turned the drugs they collected over to the DEA, which safely destroys the medications.

Any unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other locations.

Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

