McDonald’s evacuated as police investigate incident in west Topeka

A west Topeka restaurant was evacuated for a short time Wednesday morning as police looked for...
A west Topeka restaurant was evacuated for a short time Wednesday morning as police looked for a person in connection with a nearby incident in which shots were reported to be fired.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A west Topeka restaurant was evacuated for a short time Wednesday morning as police looked for a person in connection with a nearby incident in which shots were reported to be fired.

Police told 13 NEWS one person was taken into custody at the McDonald’s restaurant at S.W. 17th and Wanamaker.

The incident began around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday when shots were reported to have been fired during a burglary near S.W. 21st and Wanamaker.

Police were attempting to find the assailant in that case, which led multiple units to McDonald’s.

A customer who was inside McDonald’s said he saw an officer with his gun drawn coming out of his patrol car on the north side of the building. He said it appeared that officers were searching for someone in a restroom.

The customer added that police and store management did a good job of getting everyone outside the building.

No injuries were reported.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

