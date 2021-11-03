Advertisement

KU Health System St. Francis to offer pediatric COVID vaccines by appointment only at two locations

Nov. 3, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipments have been received by the St. Francis Campus, parents will be able to schedule appointments to get their child vaccinated at two primary care clinic locations.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says it will offer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 who are patients of its primary care providers. It said vaccines for kids will be available by appointment only at its 6th and Jewell and Mission Woods clinic locations.

However, the health system said it has not yet received any pediatric vaccines. It said the start date will be decided when the pediatric Pfizer vaccine has been received by providers.

Once the vaccine is in stock, KU St. Francis said parents should call their primary care provider’s office to schedule a vaccine appointment for their child.

