Kelly: Kansas “stands ready” to vaccinate 260k kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly says the State of Kansas “stands ready” when it comes to getting COVID-19 vaccinations into the arms of children 5-11 years old.

On Tuesday, the CDC and FDA cleared usage for kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old.

On Wednesday, Kelly discussed the state’s plan to vaccinate the new group of eligible recipients virtually during the Safer Classrooms Workgroup’s monthly meeting.

Kelly said the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment has been preparing for months for this news and as a result the state is be ready to rapidly respond.

Kelly said in the first wave of vaccinations Kansas will include 128,000 doses. She said while some have already arrived, the full amount of the initial allotment is expected to be in the state by Friday.

More than half of the vaccines will be distributed to large health care providers and local public health departments. The other half will be distributed to smaller health care providers such as pediatricians, family physicians, community health care centers and various other providers.

Kelly said currently there are nearly 2,400 providers offering the COVID-19 vaccine across all of Kansas’ 105 counties. That number is up from 300 from when vaccinations were first becoming available.

Kelly urged parents and guardians to contact their family health care provider to schedule an appointment, or find a vaccine online.

Earlier Wednesday, the Governor’s office issued a statement saying the state would adopt all new recommendations given by the FDA and CDC regarding the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old.

