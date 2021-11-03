Kell poised to become newest member of Topeka City Council

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brett Kell will become the new face on Topeka’s City Council, taking the open District 5 seat in Tuesday’s voting.

Kell topped the three-person field with 690 votes, to 507 for Marcus Clark, and 368 for Ariane Davis.

Incumbent Mike Padilla opted to enter the Topeka Mayor’s race, leaving the seat up for grabs.

Kell is a U.S. Navy veteran who works for the Topeka VA. He grew up in Leavenworth and moved to Topeka 15 years ago.

Incumbents won re-election in the other four Topeka City Council districts on the ballot. The mayor and council members will be sworn in January 4.

13 NEWS will have reaction from the candidates on 13 NEWS at 10.

