Kansas adopts COVID vaccination guidelines for children 5-11

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly has announced that Kansas has adopted CDC and FDA recommendations that allows children between 5 and 11-years-old to received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“With this new development, the tools we need to keep kids safe and in school – and finally return to normal – are more accessible than ever,” Governor Kelly said. “We’ve been preparing for this announcement for months – and we stand ready to distribute this vaccine quickly and efficiently to every Kansas community. The vaccine is safe, effective, and free – and I encourage all Kansas parents to get their kids aged 5 and older vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday — a recommendation from CDC advisers followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“While we have seen lower rates of COVID infections in children as compared to adults, the Delta variant brought the levels of infections in kids to record highs. This important development will help keep children safe and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said. “These vaccines have been proven to prevent COVID-19 infection, severe illness, hospitalization, and death, and are important to get even if your child has already had COVID. But don’t just take my word for it – talk to your local doctor, get all the facts, and make the best choice to protect your family. Vaccination is the key to beating this pandemic.”

The Governor’s office says the vaccine for children will be administered at most of the same places you can get the shot right now, but urges parents and guardians to call or check ahead to check for availability.

Children under the age of five are the only age group not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.